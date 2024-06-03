General Hospital Spoilers Video Preview: Secrets, Danger and An Escape

Feeling Like A Fool

The action starts with a shocked Chase walking in unseen by Finn as he downs a shot of alcohol. “How did I not see this? I let myself be completely fooled,” confesses Chase off-screen to an unknown person. Chase wanted to believe his brother had only experienced a small slip because of their father’s passing, but now he has to wonder if things are out of control for his big brother. Is he pouring out his heart to his wife, Brook Lynn or could he be telling it all to Elizabeth? (More on why that may be the case below.)

Next, we see Brennan managing to free himself from the handcuffs that had him chained to his hospital bed. No surprise there — how anyone could think only one layer of security would keep the former head of the WSB and Pikeman down was fooling themselves. He manages to get his hands on scrubs and changes into them, ready to make his great escape from General Hospital.

Facing Facts

Elsewhere, Anna is talking with Jason, who has survived the two men sent to the coffee warehouse to take him out. Anna has a lot of questions for the former (?) hitman — and an accusation. “Why don’t you just say it? It was Sonny who tried to have you killed,” she says forcefully as Jason looks pained by her words. Will he admit to her that he agrees this was a sloppy hit ordered by an out-of-control Sonny or will he try to cover for his longtime mentor and friend?

Back to Elizabeth, we see her letting herself into Finn’s apartment and what she sees is pretty shocking. It looks like there are two people on the couch and one isn’t wearing much. The look on her face says it all. See it for yourself in the video below.