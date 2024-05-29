General Hospital Spoilers Video: Hard Truths and A Request

The Whole Truth And Nothing But

The hits just keep on coming for poor Chase on General Hospital, who had to tell yet another person that his father has passed away. Alexis called and he needed to fill her in on the sad news. Now Brook Lynn is trying to be there for her new husband. She will affirm her devotion to him. “There’s no stopping it,” she tells Chase.

At the Jerome Gallery, Josslyn and Trina pursue a move. Are they planning to get a place of their own to share or could this be something else? Whatever they have going on, Ava walks in and overhears Joss sharing something with Trina. “You more than anybody should know better than to spread gossip,” Ava tells Joss.

Is The End Near?

Elizabeth and Finn finally talk after the awkward and heartbreaking scene at his apartment when she found him having fallen off the wagon. He was devastated over his father’s passing but he said some shocking things to her at the time and it did not sit well with the head nurse. “I honestly didn’t think you were capable of it,” Elizabeth tells him. Teasers say that Elizabeth has misgivings — does this mean it’s the end of the road for their romance?

Drew and Willow have grown closer ever since he helped to bring Obrecht back from Greenland to save her life. Now the two friends are working together to save more lives, but something is going on with Drew and he needs something from Willow. “You gotta promise that you’re not going to tell the rest of the Quartermaines,” Drew asks Willow. Will she keep his secret?

Over at Crimson’s office, Maxie is chatting it up with Nina and the topic must get pretty spicy. “That was almost worth a little arsenic,” Nina tells her former sister-in-law and good pal. You can see it all for yourself in the video preview below.