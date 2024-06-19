General Hospital Spoilers Video: A Fate Revealed

Wednesday, June 19 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Gio’s love and adoration for “Uncle Sonny” causes him concern while it perplexes the heck out of Joss. “You’re worried about taking advantage of Sonny?” asks Joss.

At Maxie’s apartment, she and Spinelli get a huge shock when Georgie opens the door to someone surprising. (More on our guess as to who that is below,)

Meanwhile, at the Quartermaine stables, Cody confides in Tracy that he has gotten himself between a rock and a hard place with his actions. He has regrets and he is not sure what to do. Being Tracy, she most likely tries to give him her two cents, which leads him to respond, “I’m not sure I can walk it back.” Cody manages to have his own impact on Tracy, who says, “I think you’ve inspired me.”

At the hospital, patient advocate Felicia is talking with Dr. TJ Ashford. She confides in him a plan, which leads him to tell her, “You’ve thought of everything.” Teasers also reveal that Mac Scorpio returns (does he visit Maxie first?)! Could their conversation be about Felicia’s ideas for a special way to welcome the love of her life back home?

Judgement Day has finally arrived for Alexis as she is set to get big news. Her BFF has arrived carrying the answer to whether or not Alexis will be allowed to practice law again. “Your future awaits, my friend,” says Diane as she hands the envelope to Alexis. Will it have good news?

Brook Lynn ponders her options. When the newly-minted wife and her husband catch up with each other outside of Alexis’s office, Chase tells her, “I know exactly who to talk to.” Considering teasers also reveal that Stella encourages Chase, it’s a good bet that’s who he’s thinking about. Stella always seems to have wise words for everyone. Will her encouragement help him do what he needs to do for his niece?

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Natalia and Sonny bond. “It’s about time we saw each other again,” Sonny says with a big smile on his face. See it for yourself in the video below.