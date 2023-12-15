GENERAL HOSPITAL Primetime Special!

ABC is celebrating GENERAL HOSPITAL’s 60th anniversary with a primetime special titled General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling that is scheduled to air following The Golden Bachelor’s The Golden Wedding on Thursday, January 4, at 10 p.m. ET.

GH stars Maurice Benard (Sonny), Jane Elliot (Tracy), Genie Francis (Laura), Finola Hughes (Anna), Kelly Monaco (Sam), Laura Wright (Carly), and more will be participating in the look back at six decades of drama in Port Charles, as well as former stars Emma Samms (ex-Holly), Rick Springfield (ex-Noah), and Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily).

Fans can look forward to seeing them and many more stars and celebrity guests as well as behind-the-scenes moments, bloopers, a fan tribute, and lots more surprises. Don’t miss it!