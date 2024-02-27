GENERAL HOSPITAL Fave William Lipton (Cameron) Lands New Series

“Where are we going, fellas? To the top, Johnny!” exulted William Lipton, who reprised the role of Cameron Webber on GH earlier in February, in sharing the news on Instagram that he has landed a high-profile new project. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Lipton has been cast in Amazon’s THE RUNAROUNDS, whose creator, Jonas Pate, co-created Netflix’s hit drama OUTER BANKS. THE RUNAROUNDS is described as a music drama that follows high school bandmates who try to make it big after graduation. It is inspired by the real band, The Runarounds, of which Lipton is part, and stars the members of the group: Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher, with non-band members Lilah Pate and Kelley Pereira rounding out the cast. The Runarounds were formed in 2021 when its future members responded to a casting call for a group to perform on OUTER BANKS. The show received a straight-to-series, eight-episode order and will both shoot and be set in Wilmington, North Carolina — all of which suggests that Cameron will remain off-camera at Stanford for the foreseeable future.

In a press release, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “When we first met with Jonas and Skydance about ‘The Runarounds,’ it was immediately clear that they brought us a special show featuring an incredibly talented cast and real-life band,” adding, “We are very much looking forward to sharing the exhilarating journey of The Runarounds with our global Prime Video customers.”