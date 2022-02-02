BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

“It should be great drama,” declares Co-Head Writer Michael Minnis of what’s ahead. “We’re pitting Forrester vs. Logan and going back to the roots of the show. Will Brooke and Ridge be able to prevail and will the truth come out about Sheila?”

Brooke/Ridge/Deacon/Taylor/Sheila: “This is the main thrust of what we are doing in February. Slowly but surely, people are going to learn Brooke’s secret [about kissing Deacon on New Year’s Eve]. The secret will start to get out because of Douglas, and that is eventually going to lead to the beginning of the reveal. Right up until February, it’s on the precipice of Ridge finding out. Steffy and Thomas bring in some help to get actual proof before they go to Ridge and finally get him to open his eyes to Brooke.”

Carter/Paris/Zende/Grace: “Carter is trying to do the right thing but he’s drawn to Paris. Grace is going to step in. She’s going to see enough to want to put an end to this and thinks that Carter is not the route that Paris should go, given his history with Zoe and given his affair with Quinn. And she thinks Zende is just a wonderful guy. So she basically threatens Carter to stay away from Paris and it’s a question of, can he do that or not? And Carter doesn’t [want] to jeopardize Paris staying at Forrester Creations and everything she’s built so far, so he’s in a dilemma.”

Quinn/Eric: “They’re repairing their relationship and spending time [with] each other. We will see Brooke confide in Eric, who is a great supporter of hers. Quinn made the ring for Zende and is probably wondering what’s going on there.”

Hope/Liam/Steffy/Finn: “Their personal relationships are pretty copacetic at the moment. Steffy is swept up in everything that’s going on with her mother and father, especially when she learns about Brooke and Deacon. We’re seeing a fair amount of Liam, especially as the talk-to for Hope, who is also swept up in the Deacon and Brooke situation.”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Head Writer Ron Carlivati dishes about what’s ahead in Salem.

Abigail/Kristen/Steve/Kayla/Sarah: “After Abigail gets too close to the truth, Gwen and Ava ship her off to a deserted island, where Kristen has Steve and Kayla. Abigail will soon realize that she’s not alone on the island. So the stories are starting to converge and while they’re trying to get away, they ultimately come face to face with Sarah. I will say that her return has an unusual twist.”

Chad/Tony: “This is kind of an all roads lead to the island, and it will be nice to see the DiMera brothers teaming up; we don’t get to see that too often. So Chad and Tony team up to try to find Abigail when she goes missing. And everybody is kind of ending up headed for the island.”

Xander/Gwen: “Xander finally puts his feelings for Sarah behind him and he proposes to Gwen. So just when it looks like Sarah is possibly on the brink of being rescued, Xander is making a commitment to Gwen and marriage.”

Ciara/Ben: “They are really starting to plan a future, and look for a bigger place where they’re going to start their family. And then something happens and they start to suspect that the devil may not be as gone as they thought. So they are again worried about the safety of their unborn baby and they start to investigate the possibility that the devil is back.”

EJ/Clyde: “EJ is wrongly convicted of kidnapping Sami, and when he arrives in his cell, his cellmate kind of rolls over on his bunk, and we see that it’s Clyde Weston. The significance of that, as a lot of fans are aware, is that Clyde was responsible for EJ’s ‘death’ several years ago, so when EJ comes face to face with Clyde, we finally get to play it out. It will lead to a potential escalation of bad feelings between these two.”

Johnny/Gabi/Jake: “The devil is like a chaos agent and likes to disrupt the happy couples. So we’ve seen Johnny pursuing Gabi, and she and Jake don’t know that they’re tangling with the devil. In February, ‘JoDevil’ as we call him, is determined to get Gabi into bed.”

Allie/Tripp/Chanel: “Tripp proposes to Allie, and he and Allie are in this happy place planning their future. Again, the devil does not like to see happy couples, so Johnny stirs up major drama for them.”

Chloe/Brady/Nancy/Craig: “Craig and Nancy’s marriage is crumbling and Craig is falling for someone else. We will use that story to bring Chloe and Brady closer. Chloe is not really ready to move into something romantic, but we do see her leaning more and more on Brady. When Craig wants Chloe to meet his new paramour, she asks Brady to come, so you know it becomes a sort of de facto double date.”

Nicole/Rafe/Ava: “Rafe is being accused of all this impropriety in the police station and Trask is going after him full force. Nicole rightfully suspects that Ava is behind it and framing him. So she’s sort of taking the bull by the horns to prove that Ava is behind all this. Expect a confrontation between those two women.”

Paulina/Lani/Eli/TR: “We introduced Lani’s biological father, Ray, as TR. He has reinvented himself as a movie producer and he’s the person producing Johnny’s film. TR insists that he is a new man who has changed and he wants to prove it to Lani. So we see Lani, while very cautious, tempted to get to know that guy, and Paulina, who is more wary. And Eli is on the case as Lani’s protective husband, and basically puts TR on notice.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Co-Head Writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor break down what’s to come in Port Charles.

The Baby Switch: “The secret of Bailey and Louise is at the precipice of being exposed. Maxie and Brook Lynn are desperate to keep the truth from coming out, but this story is reaching a crescendo. Anna, Valentin, Felicia, Chase, Dante, Drew — anyone who has a vested interest in protecting Louise and/or seeing Peter’s downfall will have a role to play in this very fraught chapter of the story.” Louise’s villainous pop, Peter, “is desperate, and desperate men are dangerous. He is willing to exploit every opportunity, every secret and all the leverage he has at his disposal to secure his freedom and reunite with his family, while Valentin’s realization about baby Bailey may come too late and put his whole family in danger.” On the burgeoning relationship front, “Brook Lynn and Chase’s romantic tension may boil over, if they can just get out of each other’s way; and Maxie and Austin’s feelings for each other are becoming harder to deny, but they could face a huge obstacle if Austin’s involvement with Victor is exposed.”

Laura Vs. Victor: “Victor is working the long con when it comes to his return to Port Charles. He is slowly accumulating more allies and wealth and doing his darndest to bring all of the Cassadines together, and from Laura’s point of view, that could mean trouble for both Nikolas and Spencer’s future. Ultimately, it is leading to a battle for the soul of Laura’s family, a battle that she is prepared to fight and determined to win.”

Carly/Sonny/Nina: “This story changes very quickly from the beginning of February to the end. Sonny and Carly’s future hinges on his desperate bid to save his marriage. It’s a make-or-break moment for this relationship.”

Dante/Sam/Drew: “Sam has to balance her growing relationship with Dante with her co-parenting relationship and past with Drew. She is torn between the promise of something new and exciting with Dante, and the nostalgic draw to a marriage she shared with Drew that made her very happy at one time. Coming events will force Sam to confront both her past and her future.”

Liz/Finn: “Liz and Finn’s fledgling relationship faces an early test, and they come face to face with Suspect No. 1, who they believe is responsible for the intrusion into their lives.”

The Ashfords: “Curtis and Portia will embark on a new page in their relationship, but perhaps their past isn’t done with them. Curtis pushes the envelope with Marshall. Stella is keeping a watchful eye over all things Marshall-related and may not be able to keep her opinions to herself, which could unwittingly unravel Marshall’s truth.”

The Teens: “Their trip to the cabin sets the table for a major schism to come as Esme gets her ducks in a row to take her revenge on Spencer’s friends.”

Brando/Sasha: “Brando and Sasha reassess their relationship in the wake of Liam’s death and come to a crossroads in February.”

Alexis/Harmony: “Their friendship continues to deepen and raises the eyebrows of those closest to Alexis, particularly her daughters and Shawn.”

Ava/Nikolas: “They enjoy a romantic respite as forces gather against them. Their marriage will face tests from many quarters, including Spencer, Esme and Victor’s growing influence over the Cassadine family.”

Britt: “Obrecht confronts Britt with an optimistic view to her future, but Britt may not share Obrecht’s opinion. Britt and Carly have a meeting of the minds that might provide them with the catharsis they both need.”

Willow/Michael: “Their impending getaway may unearth some secrets from their past.”

Epiphany: “Epiphany’s past hopes and dreams have been rekindled and she now has to figure out what the next steps could be.”

Terry: “A case of mistaken identity may lead Terry to a surprise new love connection.”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Co-Executive Producer/Head Writer Josh Griffith shares what’s happening in Genoa City.

Victor/Nikki/Ashland/Victoria: “Victor’s suspicions about Ashland’s condition will result in Victor charging Michael to find the truth at all costs. This causes a conflict of interest for Nikki, who worries Victoria’s rift with her family might be reignited if she learns of Victor’s investigation.”

Michael/Lauren: “Lauren experiences déjà vu as she remembers how Michael working for Victor affected their marriage.”

Victoria/Adam/Sally: “Victoria’s acquisition of Newman Media results in a game of musical chairs with Victoria becoming Adam’s boss. Victoria and Ashland could push Adam too far and lead him to rethink his recent change of attitude. He might then engage in a dangerous power struggle with the couple. Lucky for Adam, Sally proves a much-needed distraction from the sibling rivalry.”

Chelsea/Chloe: “Chelsea and Chloe find themselves at a crossroads career-wise and must make some hard and fast decisions in order to save their careers.”

Abby/Chance/Devon/Amanda: “Devon and Abby’s new parenting arrangement is challenged when Dominic experiences a medical issue. Amanda will once again prove herself as a supportive partner when she jumps in to problem-solve. Chance will find himself still struggling to move forward as a result of his PTSD.”

Mariah/Tessa/Noah: “Newly engaged Mariah and Tessa work together to start planning their wedding as they face the pressure to create the perfect day for themselves and their guests. Nick and Sharon grow concerned when they see Noah taking a walk on the wild side as he copes with his feelings for Tessa.”

Nate/Elena: “While Nate and Elena experience domestic bliss living together, Nate is still adjusting to a professional life that does not include being a surgeon.”

Jack/Phyllis: “Jack and Phyllis embark on a new mystery and go to the most unexpected places. Traci shares her words of wisdom to point them in the right direction.”

Billy/Lily: “Lily and Billy do their best to maintain normalcy in the relationship despite her new position as Chancellor CEO. Billy takes on a passion project as he adjusts to their new arrangement and Lily turns to Jill for counsel.”