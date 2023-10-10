Fast Five With Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B) answers our five burning questions!

Whose life story would you love to play? “If I were playing an actor, maybe Marilyn Monroe or Bette Davis or Katharine Hepburn. Honestly, Vivien Leigh had such a tragic life story battling mental illness. It would be an honor to play any of those women.”

What is your favorite candle scent? “I like lavender.”

What is a hobby you wish you had more time for? “I’d love to learn to play golf.”

What quality do you admire most in others? “Honesty.”

Which castmate can always make you laugh? “Donald [Diamont, Bill] makes me laugh, but I think the person who makes me laugh the most is either John McCook [Eric] or Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. Thorsten makes me laugh because he’s so grumpy all the time, and I just have to laugh at it. It’s just adorable.