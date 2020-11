Fall Prime-time Return Dates Set

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Your favorite fall shows starring soap alums are scheduled to return, and here is a breakdown of when they will be back on air:

The two-hour season 4 premiere of THIS IS US, starring Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R; ex-Fox, PASSIONS), will air on Tuesday October 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R), returns to CBS on Wednesday, November 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

CHICAGO MED, starring Yaya DaCosta (ex- Cassandra, ALL MY CHILDREN), returns for its 6th season on Wednesday, November 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

That same night, CHICAGO P.D., starring Jesse Soffer (ex-Max, GUIDING LIGHT), kicks off its 8th season at 10 p.m. ET

STATION 19, starring Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH), returns to ABC with a two-hour crossover premiere with GREY’S ANATOMY, which stars James Pickens, Jr. (ex-Zach, ANOTHER WORLD), on Thursday, November 12 at 8 p.m.

ALL RISE, starring Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder, Y&R), returns to CBS on Monday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

BIG SKY, starring Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), debuts its first season on Tuesday November 16 at 10 p.m. ET.