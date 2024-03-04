Exclusive YOUNG AND RESTLESS Preview: Seth Backs Jordan Into A Corner!

The Jig Is Up: Seth (Beth Gaskill) lets Jordan (Colleen Zenk) know that he sees through her charade.

Jordan is waiting impatiently at the Empty Glass bar for Seth to arrive and already has their drinks set out when he shows up and stumbles to her table. “All of this time, Jordan’s been drinking just water when she kept going up to the bar and buying their drinks.” Colleen Zenk (Jordan) notes. “That’s how she’s been manipulating him, by providing him with booze and pretending to be his friend.”

But unbeknownst to Jordan, Seth is on to her. “Jordan thought that she had outsmarted everybody at that point,” says Zenk. “She has not yet realized that he had gone against her wishes in talking to Nikki about Jordan and about ‘Isabelle’. He revealed too much to Nikki, which is how Nikki put it all together.”

When Seth informs Jordan that Nikki claims she has never met Isabelle, Jordan urges Seth to call Nikki and arrange for a private, out-of-the-way place where they can meet so they can straighten out their “misunderstanding”. However, Seth suggests they all attend an AA meeting together. “Of course, that’s not want Jordan wants because she can’t hide in the dark,” Zenk points out. “They’ll be in a public place and as soon as Nikki sees ‘Isabelle’, she’ll immediately recognize Jordan. She tells Seth that they should go outside and try to call Nikki.”

When Jordan again presses for a private meeting, a seemingly drunken Seth instructs “Isabelle” to take off her wig and tell him why she’s wearing one. Before Jordan can answer, Seth lowers the boom by revealing he’s completely sober — and that both and Nikki know that she’s not “Isabelle”, she’s Jordan, the despicable woman who kidnapped Nikki and force-fed alcohol into her system. This immediately puts Jordan on the defensive. “She knows she’s got to get out of this corner that she allowed herself to be back into,” explains Zenk. “She’s very dangerous and on a roll, so she’s ready to do anything to get out of there.“

Seth anticipates Jordan’s next move and grabs her wrist. “If you back Jordan into a corner like a caged animal, she’ll strike out,” Zenk warns. “She needs to find a way around Seth and disappear again.” If Jordan can pull that off, don’t expect her to stay out of sight for too long. In fact, the crafty Jordan is already thinking about changing her strategy. “Nikki is well-protected so if Jordan can’t get directly to Nikki then she’s going after Nikki’s daughter — Victoria,” the actress teases. “And that’s when the roller coaster begins….”