Exclusive YOUNG AND RESTLESS Preview: Nikki Is On To Jordan!

Crossing Jordan: Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) puts the pieces together about Seth’s (Seth Gaskill) connection to Jordan.

Nikki arrives at her Newman Media office with one of Victor’s security guards close behind. There, she finds a large bouquet of flowers on her desk, with a card that reads: Thank you for still being a friend. Best, Seth. Nikki is clearly touched by the gesture. “Nikki knows that an important part of being in AA and working the program is making amends,” says Executive Producer/Head Writer Josh Griffith. “Nikki is aware that Seth feels guilty about letting her down when he was her sponsor. While she has set boundaries with Seth (because of his drinking), she never intended to cut him off completely.”

Nikki asks Larry, her bodyguard, to wait outside of her office, then calls Seth, who is cooling his heels at Crimson Lights. After she thanks him for the flowers, Seth announces that he has important news that he wants to share with her in person. “Nikki agrees to meet with Seth once he reveals that he has not been drinking,” notes Griffith. Nikki also mentions to Seth that she’ll be accompanied by a bodyguard — but what she doesn’t do is loop in her husband. “Nikki knows that Victor would not approve of her meeting Seth so she makes the pointed decision not to consult with Victor before meeting Seth,” the scribe adds.

When Nikki arrives at Crimson Lights, Seth asks if her security detail has anything to do with the woman who pumped vodka into Nikki’s system and escaped from prison. “Nikki is in a much stronger place than her last meeting with Seth,” Griffith points out. “Nikki is tired of being Jordan’s ‘prisoner’ and is doing her best to live her life freely without fear while also maintaining her sobriety.” However, “When Seth quizzes Nikki for information about Jordan, Nikki shuts him down as she will do anything she can not to relive that nightmare.”

Nikk then urges Seth to share the news he was so eager to relay to her, and he reveals that in the hopes of guarding against another relapse, he has decided to commit himself to around-the-clock treatment at an in-care facility. “Nikki is proud of Seth for making the decision to go to rehab,” says Griffith. However, she is puzzled when Seth mentions that “Isabelle” was helpful in encouraging Seth to make amends with Nikki.” Nikki says she doesn’t recognize the woman’s name and can’t place her from the meetings. Seth explains it’s most likely because Isabelle has been avoiding her, which makes Nikki even more curious. She then asks Seth to describe what this woman looks like — and when he does, Nikki is gobsmacked. “Nikki quickly puts the pieces together that Isabelle is actually Jordan,” Griffith relays. “Seth is horrified that he unwillingly provided Jordan with access to Nikki.”

Nikki realizes that this development actually puts her one step ahead of Jordan. “Nikki decides to take matters into her own hands and deal with Jordan once and for all,” Griffith allows. “However, her plan can only work with Seth’s cooperation. Little do they both now that Nikki’s plan takes a dangerous turn spinning her world even further out of control.”