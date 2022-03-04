Exclusive! Sydney Mikayla On GH Exit

Sydney Mikayla, who assumed the role of Trina Robinson in 2019, has opted to leave the show to focus on academics; she’s currently in her first year at UCLA. Executive Producer Frank Valentini tells Digest, “Sydney asked to leave in order to focus on college. We love her and are sad to see her go, but of course support her decision and wish her the best.” Mikayla explains to Digest exclusively, “I have loved working on GENERAL HOSPITAL, but I feel like this is the right time to dive in and enjoy my college experience to the fullest. The cast has become family and bringing the character of Trina to life has been one of the best experiences of my career thus far. Thank you to Frank and the entire team for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I will miss working with everyone every day, but I am excited to see what is to come for the show.” Mikayla’s last air date is slated for March 17. Later in the month, her successor, Tabyana Ali, will debut. “We’re excited to welcome Tabyana Ali and see what she’ll do with the role of Trina,” says Valentini.