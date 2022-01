Digest has learned exclusively that in the wake of Richard Burgi’s departure from Y&R as Ashland Locke, GUIDING LIGHT fave Robert Newman (ex-Josh) has been tapped as his replacement. Burgi joined the Genoa City ranks in March 2021; Newman, who played Josh from 1981-84, 1986-91 and 1993-2009, and also held short-term roles on SANTA BARBARA (ex-Kirk) and GH (ex-Prescott), will begin airing next month.