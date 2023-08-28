Rachel Melvin, last seen as DAYS’s Chelsea in 2009, will be back on September 7 for Victor’s funeral. “I had kind of put it out into the ether when John Aniston [ex-Victor] passed away that he meant a lot to me because he did,” she tells Digest exclusively of the connection she made with Aniston during her 2005-09 run in Salem. “He was one of the people that I had the most fun with on set and I just really enjoyed him. I had talked to Martha Madison [Belle] and said, ‘I know you’re on the show right now. If you hear of any funeral arrangements or anything like that, please let me know because I really want to pay my respects.’ I don’t know if maybe that got passed around or something, but before I knew it, my manager was calling and said, ‘Hey, DAYS would like to invite you back for a memorial episode,’ which, of course, I was l more than willing and excited and happy to do.” For the full story from the actress, check out the new issue of Digest, on sale this Friday.
Exclusive! Rachel Melvin Returns To DAYS
