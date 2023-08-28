Rachel Melvin, last seen as DAYS’s Chelsea in 2009, will be back on September 7 for Victor’s funeral. “I had kind of put it out into the ether when John Aniston [ex-Victor] passed away that he meant a lot to me because he did,” she tells Digest exclusively of the connection she made with Aniston during her 2005-09 run in Salem. “He was one of the people that I had the most fun with on set and I just really enjoyed him. I had talked to Martha Madison [Belle] and said, ‘I know you’re on the show right now. If you hear of any funeral arrangements or anything like that, please let me know because I really want to pay my respects.’ I don’t know if maybe that got passed around or something, but before I knew it, my manager was calling and said, ‘Hey, DAYS would like to invite you back for a memorial episode,’ which, of course, I was l more than willing and excited and happy to do.” For the full story from the actress, check out the new issue of Digest, on sale this Friday.