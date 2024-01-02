Exclusive Preview: News Of Bobbie's Death Travels On GENERAL HOSPITAL

Long-Time Companions: Scott (Kin Shriner), whose history with Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) dates back to the 1970s, is deeply affected by her passing.

Lucy and Scott have launched their scheme to hoodwink Tracy into marrying Scott, but it quickly hits a snag when Scott intrudes on Lucy and Martin’s double date with Kevin and Laura.

Sets up Lynn Herring (Lucy), “Scott is in the same locale, but Martin is her date, and it becomes really kind of funny. She’s shooting all these looks over to Scotty and going to talk to him while she’s supposed to be paying attention to Martin. And then, of course, Kevin is rolling his eyes, going, ‘That’s my Lucy. I’ve seen this before.’ It was actually so fun to play, just the general tension in the air for all of them being in the same room. I think the audience will get a kick out of the four of them at the table and Lucy going over to talk to Scott and all that ensues.”

Lucy finds herself distracted by Scott because she’s eager for an update on his efforts to court Tracy. “She’s desperate,” Herring chuckles. “She knows Tracy very, very well, and so she really puts the screws to Scott. ‘You’re not doing it fast enough! Come on, get on with it, you can do this!’ She is trying to build him up and it’s fun and silly.”

The scenes them take a somber turn, as Laura gets words of Bobbie’s passing. “I think that’s what daytime soaps do so well, is the emotional swings,” muses Herring. “It’s so heart-wrenching when we all find out. When that phone call comes to Laura, it goes from all the lightness and all the scheming to now, everybody being pulled back into the reality of losing someone so important. And that’s a pretty big swing.”

Given the long histories Bobbie shared with Scotty, Laura and Lucy — not all of it pretty — all three characters are deeply affected by Bobbie’s death. “They take the time to show the disbelief and then reality setting in and I like the way they did that,” Herring praises. “It kind of eased us into the memorial,” which airs next week. “The scenes around this were very hard to shoot,” the actress says. “It was the real-life loss [of Jacklyn Zeman, Bobbie’s portrayer] interceding with the make-believe, which is always hard.”