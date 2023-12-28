Exclusive Preview: GENERAL HOSPITAL's Trina And Spencer Ring In The New Year

Calendar Whirl: Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) have big plans for 2024.

Spencer and Trina are headed out to a New Year’s Eve party when he spots an intriguing piece of mail: a letter from the Sorbonne in Paris.

“The letter basically says that Trina has been accepted to study at the Sorbonne for a semester,” begins her portrayer, Tabyana Ali. “Trina was going to keep it under the radar, but when Spencer sees the letter, he advocates for her to [accept the opportunity]. It’s something that is so special and so rare. But she’s conflicted,” mostly because of Curtis’s health struggles. “She doesn’t want to leave him — and also, she also doesn’t want to leave Spencer behind. There’s just too much going on that she feels like she can’t leave behind in Port Charles. But Spencer tells her that it’s important for her to do this, it’s time for her to do something like this and it’s a dream of hers.”

To sweeten the deal, Spencer offers to accompany her to Paris. Beams Ali, “That is so profound within itself, to have a guy that you love say, ‘I’ll follow you anywhere; I’ll go where you go.’ It’s beautiful.” Trina is tempted. Points out Ali, “It would be like the best of both worlds. Trina could have her cake and eat it, too, if she got to bring the love of her life to the City of Love.”

Trina and Spencer then turn their focus to the important business of ringing in the new year. “This new year is a bit different from last year,” Ali notes. “Last year, Spencer and Trina were pretending to be in a relationship and everybody knew that they had strong feelings for each other and that something deeper was going on there. This year, they don’t have to pretend. This year, they get to be with each other and enjoy each other’s time and company and really just be in love. And not just be in love, but have friends and family that accept their relationship. It feels like there are so many new highs for them to look forward to in the new year.”

But little do they know that a potential threat by the name of Esme lurks nearby, both literally and figuratively. For now, Trina and Spencer are unaware that Esme’s memory has returned — but is ignorance truly bliss? Says Ali, “With Esme, your safety might be in danger, so I don’t know if you really want to be ignorant hwen it comes to that! At the same time, not knowing is saving Trina’s peace. So, it’s like a catch-22.”