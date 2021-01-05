Exclusive! PASSIONS Star Cast In New Y&R Role

PASSIONS alum Dana Sparks (ex-Grace/Faith) debuts on Y&R in the recurring role of Dr. Lena Cavett, a specialist who works with stroke patients. Dr. Cavett is hired by Adam to assist in the recovery of an immobile Chelsea. In an upcoming issue of Digest, Sparks describes her character as, “direct but kind. I play her as doing the best she can to help the situation, whether it’s being honest or encouraging. She’s very grounded and in a very understanding, compassionate way.” Dr. Cavett will first air on January 7.