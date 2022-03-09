Exclusive: Lydia Look Returns To GH!

Lydia Look’s Selina Wu has been absent from the GH canvas in recent weeks, as the actress was away from the show visiting family overseas, but Selina will be back in town imminently. Winks Look, “Selina, too, has been on her best behavior all winter in Asia and is now rested and recharged for more Port Charles,” See the next issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale Friday, for the details of the surprising person Selina visits upon her return — and her big plans for her nephew, Brad.