Exclusive: Lauren Swickard Joins GH!

Lauren Swickard, the real-life wife of Josh Swickard (Chase), will make her debut on the show next week as Janice, a nurse at Ferncliff. “I’m so excited to be a part of the show because I’ve loved everybody there for years now, just being there with Josh through everything,” she tells Digest. “I love the producers and some of the cast members are actually my best friends. So it’s just been so special to be a part of this.” As for her proud husband, he shares with Digest that on her first day of work, “I was more nervous than Lauren was, just because I know what a weird beast it is [to shoot a soap opera]. Most of her work lately has been feature film stuff, which is just a completely different flow. But I was blown away by how calm and composed she was.” For more with the Swickards, check out future issues of Soap Opera Digest.