Exclusive! Krista Allen On Joining B&B

Twenty-five years after making her daytime debut, Krista Allen (ex-Billie, DAYS) is returning to soaps — as B&B’s Taylor! “I got a call that they were looking for a new Taylor, and I got so excited that they were recasting and that I was even in the mix that they were coming to me!” enthuses Allen, who spent three years in Salem from 1996-99. “If there was ever any type of role to come back to daytime with, it would be this one. I couldn’t have asked for a better role to step into — or bigger shoes to fill. I love a good challenge. The day I was offered the role, I was bouncing off the wall. I was just so excited and I felt so grateful and so blessed and just so lucky. Those are the three things I felt. I am really excited!’ Allen’s first airdate is December 10. Look for more with the actress in an upcoming issue of Digest.