On the September 20 episode of GH, Johnny Wactor’s Brando Corbin became the first victim of Port Charles’s new serial attacker, The Hook. In an exclusive interview in the issue of Digest on sale Friday, the actor says that in his hectic final days on the show, “because I was filming so many pages, I didn’t really have time to kind of think or be emotional or reflect on anything,” but after wrapping his scenes, “I gave a little speech. I knew that I would want to say something just because of my time there and my relationships with the people in the cast and crew. I was a little emotional.” While he wasn’t expecting to be saying good-bye to the show so soon, “I’ve got no bad blood and I wish everyone at GH the best,” Wactor declares. For the full interview, check out the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale Friday.