Exclusive! Joe LoCicero On B&B Exit

Now that Vinny has met his maker, Joe LoCicero is out at B&B. Despite Vinny’s untimely demise, the actor has nothing but gratitude for his first soap experience, which began in 2019. “I’ve loved playing this character,” LoCicero enthuses. “I had a lot of fun working with Matt [Atkinson, Thomas]. We always had a good time with our scenes. It was just a joy.”

LoCicero shares that he was tipped off about Vinny’s fate ahead of time by Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell. “Brad gave me a heads up a couple of episodes before, which was cool of him to do,” LoCicero states. “It wasn’t a lot of notice because they wanted to keep the story a secret. I actually didn’t know that Vinny switched the paternity test results until, like, two days before that episode. They wanted it to be such a big secret that they didn’t even tell me [laughs].”

Considering Vinny was originally set to air for only a few episodes, LoCicero marvels at his run. “When Vinny got the job in the hospital lab, I thought that was really interesting,” he points out. “I loved it. It was the most soapy twist ever. The material got more and more fun as it went along. Since most of my scenes had been with Matt, it was great to have Tanner [Novlan, Finn] there and establish a new relationship to play for Vinny. That confrontation scene between the three of them was cool, especially since Vinny felt so betrayed by Thomas, the best friend he thought he was trying to help.”

LoCicero shares that his real-life wife, B&B vet Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly), was bummed about the fatal plot twist. “I think she was a little sad that I was going to be off the show, because we really enjoyed watching it together, but we were both really glad I had this time on the show,” he smiles. “We’re both thrilled that I had this great opportunity. I had such a good time. That cast and crew there is just wonderful. I learned so much. Oh, boy! Every time I went to set, I found little ways to improve. I couldn’t be more grateful for this experience.”

LoCicero adds that he’s game to come back for flashbacks or something even more soapy, like a previously unknown twin. “I do believe I’m done filming but it is a soap opera so anything is possible,” he winks. “I always looked forward to getting those scripts because I never knew what Vinny would be getting himself into. I always appreciate having a space to grow, so if there was ever a home for me, and a home for growth, it was B&B. Of course I’d come back to BOLD if they asked me. I’d play anything. I love that place, and if other soaps are like that, then I’d love to play on other daytime soaps, for sure.”