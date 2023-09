Daytime Emmy winner Hayley Erin, who played GH’s Kiki from 2015-19 and Y&R’s Abby from 2008-10, is heading back to Genoa City in a new role, Claire Grace. Look for Claire to join the ranks of Newman Media later this fall. Erin’s recent credits include a starring role in the independent feature, New Life, and she was a series regular on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: THE PERFECTIONISTS.