Exclusive: GH’s William Lipton On His Cameron Status

In the next issue of Soap Opera Digest, William Lipton explains the real-life circumstances behind Cameron’s decision to leave Port Charles for greener pastures (specifically, Stanford University) — and assures viewers that he is not leaving the show permanently. Lipton says he will be “rejoining the cast in the summer,” when the school year ends both for himself and for Cameron, who are each sophomores, and notes that he was touched by the outpouring of love and concern he received from fans on social media when Cam announced his imminent departure, saying, “Working at GENERAL HOSPITAL has been such an important part of my life and while I’m not planning on leaving yet, I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing community.” For the full scoop, check out the new issue, on sale Friday.