Exclusive! GH Casts Liz’s Parents

After years of clamoring for the return of Jeff Webber, Elizabeth’s absentee dad, GH fans are finally getting their wish. As the mystery surrounding Liz’s pre-Port Charles history deepens, the character (originally played by Richard Dean Anderson from 1976-81) will come back to the canvas in the form of William Moses, whose credits include FALCON CREST, Mystic Pizza and HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER. While Moses is making his first foray into daytime, he has a family connection to the show: his brother, Rick Moses, appeared as hitman Hutch in the Luke/Laura “Left-Handed Boy” storyline in 1980. Liz’s mother, Carolyn, who has never appeared on the show before, will be played by Denise Crosby (STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION).