Exclusive: GENERAL HOSPITAL's Lynn Herring On Lucy's Plot To Take Down Tracy

Two Against One: Lucy (Lynn Herring, l.) enlists Scott’s help to trick Tracy (Jane Elliot).

Lucy and Tracy get into a heated argument at Deception — one that leaves Lucy more determined than ever to reclaim Deception and kick Tracy to the curb.

Notes Lucy’s portrayer, Lynn Herring, “Lucy goes from being a complete wacky airhead, self-serving, silly girl to a gutted person who really values people admiring her and she feels like the business is all she has to show people that she is a bright, functioning member of society.” So, losing control of Deception to Tracy has been a bitter pill for her to swallow. When the women begin bickering, “Lucy is just desperate and she completely goes for the jugular with Tracy. What’s wonderful is that they wrote a simple paragraph where Lucy asks, ‘Tracy, why did you do this?’ And in doing the scene, I realized Lucy’s desperation in really wanting to know why [she went after Deception], wanting to know why her world is collapsing at the hands of this woman. It really played well; the crew actually clapped! They thought it was a great interchange. There are a lot of layers to it, and it was really interesting.”

Lucy hits below the belt by bringing up Luke. Shares Herring, “She says that since Luke is gone, Tracy has no reason to live, and from there, it goes to, ‘Luke may have been everything to you in your world, but he had many women they were his world and you are down on the list compared to Laura and Holly.’ And it kind of takes Tracy aback, to think that could be true, that in Luke’s mind, Tracy wasn’t ever really his number one love. Lucy hits her hard with that.” And immediately regrets it. “It’s said in the heat of the moment. Lucy can’t believe what she’s said; she just blurted it out.”

Lucy’s next move is to seek out Scott at Kelly’s. There, she pitches an idea to him about how they can get the best of Tracy. “She goes back to her base,” says Herring. “She’s desperate and Scott, over the years, with all the cons they’ve pulled, he’s always had her back. He understands her need to survive and to be accepted in Port Charles. So I think that’s the first thing that pops in her head is, ‘Who’s going to have my back and who’s going to help me?’ And, of course, Scott is the first person who pops into her mind. They have a cute mix of comedy and desperation in those scenes. You’re going to laugh and then you’re going to go, ‘Oh, she’s serious!’ ”

Reveals the actress, “The plan Lucy has, I don’t think she’s thought it out very well, but the idea is to get Tracy vulnerable and take advantage of her in her time of need after losing Luke and being alone. Scott is familiar and he can flatter her — but of course, Tracy is brilliant and it’s going to be a hard sell! But Lucy’s desperation in the moment is, ‘I have to get this company back. I have to get back at Tracy. She’s hurt me more than she’ll ever know and I’m gonna do whatever it takes.’ ” And according to Herring, Scott is game to resume his position as Lucy’s partner-in-crime. “This cockamamie scheme actually sounds very interesting to Scott when Lucy presents it,” she chuckles. “There’s a lot of funny stuff coming up with the three of us. I love it because I’m such good friends in real life with Jane [Elliot, Tracy] and with Kin [Shriner, Scott] and working with them is a joy.”