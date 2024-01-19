Exclusive GENERAL HOSPITAL Preview: Will Lucy's Scheme Cost Her Martin?

Still The One? Lucy’s (Lynn Herring) focus on getting Deception back puts her relationship with Martin (Michael E. Knight) at risk.

Lucy and Tracy called a temporary truce as they mourned the death of Bobbie, but their rivalry is officially back on as Lucy refocuses her energy on her scheme to have Scott manipulate Tracy into marrying him.

For Lucy’s portrayer, Lynn Herring, getting to resurrect the Lucy/Tracy dynamic has been pure joy. “It’s fantastic,” she raves. “Jane [Elliot, Tracy] and I are very good friends in real life, and what I love is that as soon as we put on our Lucy clothes and our Tracy clothes, we are Lucy and Tracy. Kin [Shriner, Scott] and I sometimes cross the line, looking at each other in a different way, like we might look at each other as Lynn and Kin. But Jane is so much fun as Tracy and I am so absorbed in what she is doing that I don’t even look at her as Jane! Maybe, every once in a while, at the end of a scene, if she’s one-upped me, she’ll give me a little smirk and I’ll go, ‘Uh-huh! There she is, that’s Jane!’ But most of it is me just buying into one hundred percent. We really like working together. It’s easy. We know what we want out of the scenes and it’s just such a pleasure.”

Next week, Herring says, “it’s typical Lucy and Scott shenanigans” when Lucy learns that Scott and Tracy are together at the Metro Court. She’s ready to fly out of the door of her Deception office to get a bird’s-eye view of the pair — but Martin intercepts his lover and tries to whisk her off to a spa. She manages to persuade Martin to go to the Metro Court instead, but once they arrive, it doesn’t escape his attention that she’s completely distracted by the sight of Scott and Tracy in close conversation — particularly given the pointed remarks Tracy made to him about Lucy’s enduring pull to Scott.

According to Herring, Lucy doesn’t realize how deep Martin’s insecurities lie. “She tries to reassure him and say there’s nothing going on,” the actress explains. “The problem is that she does turn to Scott during her extreme confusion about how sad she is about Bobbie. They wrote such an interesting beat about why she is so sad that Bobbie’s gone since they were enemies, and Martin saw them together. And Martin has a big problem with that connection he sees between Lucy and Scott. And the hard part is trying to reassure him about a one- or two-year relationship, compared to a 30-year relationship [like the one between Lucy and Scott]. She just keeps trying to reassure him, ‘Yes, our history is there. Yes, we’ve always been there for each other. But you’re my number one. You’re my person now.’ ”

Despite her comforting words, Lucy faces an uphill battle convincing Martin that he has nothing to worry about. Observes Herring, “I think she is taking Martin for granted a little bit, not only because of Scott, but because of her desperation to get Deception back. She forgets that your relationship should come first and your work should come second. That’s really a personality flaw in Lucy, I think, that no matter how much she loves Martin and enjoys being with him, in her mind, her time is better spent saving Deception. And that’s sad — and it opens the door to the possibility of Martin thinking, ‘I’m not number one in Lucy’s life.’ ”