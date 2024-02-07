Exclusive: First Look At Trevor St. John's (Tucker, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) New Film

Trevor St. John (Tucker, Y&R) co-wrote, directed and stars in the feature film A Good Enough Day, a meditation on life and death and making the most out of the short time we have left. In the movie, St. John plays photographer Tyler Hamilton, a workaholic who finds out that he’s terminally ill. To prepare himself for death, he decides to heal old wounds and reach out to those he’s neglected. Beginning February 13, A Good Enough Day will be available for streaming on Amazon TVOD, AppleTV and Tubi. To preorder for viewing on AppleTV, click here.

Check out the official trailer exclusively below.