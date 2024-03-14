Exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preview: Will Holly Exonerate Tate?

Outlook Not So Good: Just when it seems like all hope is lost for Tate (Jamie Martin Mann, r.,) pictured with (from l.) Brady (Eric Martsolf), Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Jada (Elia Cantu), Holly shows up at the Salem PD.

Tate’s life continues to spiral courtesy of his involvement with Holly now that he’s been arrested again after breaking into the DiMera mansion to see her.

“Holly waking up, for Tate, is his way out,” says Jamie Martin Mann (Tate), referring to the fact that she’s the only one who can clear his name by admitting she acquired the drugs that caused her overdose. “So it was incredibly important to him to find her and convince her to try and help him. I think his naïveté came into play when he assumed that Holly was going to be there for him, have his back and tell the truth. That’s why he was so heartbroken and betrayed when Holly told him that she wasn’t going to be there for him, and that she had herself and her own reputation to save.”

Despite her selfish decision, Holly doesn’t want to see Tate suffer. With Nicole’s support, she begs EJ not to send Tate to jail, and he agrees to consider it. However, when Nicole asks Holly to tell her what she remembers about the night she overdosed, a guilty Holly continues to keep quiet about what really happened.

Meanwhile, Brady and Theresa come down hard on Tate, upset that his conduct landed him back in jail. And Tate readily accepts the blame for getting arrested. “Tate realizes he went the wrong way,” asserts Mann. “But he’s never in the wrong place ethically. He never does anything that he should feel ethically wrong for, like sneaking out of the halfway house and going to find Holly. That’s all to save his own skin.”

Yet, Tate is at an all-time low. “When I was playing those scenes, there was an overall loss of hope, because [Tate realizes] Holly’s not going to tell the truth,” explains Mann. “So it honestly doesn’t matter if he got arrested or not. He still wasn’t going to be free. The higher stakes are the fact that his parents, who are the only ones who have been there for him, are now mad at him, too. And for the first time, they have concrete reason to be. The entire time Holly was in the coma, they were unsure of whether or not Tate gave her the drugs. But they now know for a fact that Tate left [the rehab facility]. So he feels the most isolated at this point in time.”

However, there’s sudden hope for Tate, when Holly suddenly shows up at the police station and demands to see him. Although Jada stops her and calls Nicole, Holly makes a scene pleading for Tate not to be punished.

“Tate doesn’t necessarily know why Holly is there, but he sees her [through the window],” says Mann. “I don’t know that he can hear her, but I think a small part of him hopes she’s there [to reveal the truth].”

“Tate really cares about Holly. He really likes her,” continues Mann. “So there’s that, combined with the amount of power she has over the course of his life, the fact that he’s been imprisoned kind of because of her. Just seeing the person you really care about come to bat for you in such an intense way is really exciting for him. But again, there’s that internal struggle of, ‘She said she wasn’t going to fix this.’ So Tate doesn’t know what she’s going to do. He doesn’t know why she’s there, but he hopes to God it’s for all the reasons that might have a positive effect on his life.”