Exclusive: Chloe Lanier Dishes About GH Return!

Chloe Lanier is reprising the role of Nelle on GH for a short-term appearance next week and spoke exclusively to Soap Opera Digest about reprising the role of Nelle, who she previously played from 2016-18 and 2019-20. Having been away from Port Charles for so long, she admits to having struggled to find the character again. “I was looking at videos of Nelle online for days, like, ‘It has been two years since I had played this role. What did I even do? What were my speech patterns? How did I walk as Nelle?’ All of these things that were once so clicked-in for me, I had totally forgotten how to do, but hopefully it translated and I was able to slip back into character the way I did it before. I’m hoping!” For more on the actress’s return, check out the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale Friday.