Exclusive: B&B’s Tanner Novlan Previews Finn As Peacemaker

Life is almost perfect for Finn on Bold and Beautiful: He has his wife, Steffy, safely back in his arms, the real murderer is behind bars (okay, it’s a little sad it’s his cousin Luna, but after what she did to his wife, we’re betting he’s okay with it) and his aunt, Poppy, has been set free. The only issue? His mom, Li, and his aunt are still on the outs. And that’s not sitting right with the good doctor.

Physician, Heal Thy Family

“I think he wants to help people,” assesses Novlan, as to why his character is so determined to help his mom and aunt mend their long-standing war with each other. “I mean, he’s the guy who likes to find, solve [things]. That’s why he’s a doctor. He sees people in need or [they] need some sort of help. It’s his natural instinct to try and have peace and harmony and I think it’s fun to see him challenged constantly with that concept — especially in our genre,” he laughs.

The bond that Finn shares with his mother, Li, is a strong one but we’ve been told that when Poppy lived with Finn and his parents, they were pretty close as well. So which woman is he doing this for the most?

“I think it’s probably for his mom,” opines Novlan. “Obviously, he’s so close with his mom but for Poppy too. I mean, he’s adopted and family is important to him. It’s his number one thing. Ever since the start, he’s always wanted to have kids and a family of his own. And so having a solid family is very important to him.”

The actor acknowledges that his character’s mom has been incredible to him, especially with her actions last week on behalf of the family. “I mean, Li was badass,” he says proudly. “She did the Nazawa slam, I love it — Nozawa power slam. I thought it was really cool. It’s always fun to do some action stuff like that. You know, we work on set a lot of times, so I thought that running action sequence was like really cool. I love when we step outside the box a little bit and do some stuff like that. I think the payoff is really, really good.