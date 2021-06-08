Exclusive! B&B’s John McCook Returns To Y&R

John McCook, who plays B&B’s Eric Forrester, is heading back to Y&R, where he began his soap career as Lance Prentiss in 1976. “It’s about Sally coming to L.A. to visit Eric but it was shot on Y&R’s balcony, where they put up a very nice limbo kind of set that’s supposed to be an outdoor patio at Forrester Creations,” the veteran actor explains. “That meant sharing scenes with Courtney [Hope, Sally], who used to be on B&B for years, so it wasn’t like I was working with someone new or who identified as Y&R. Courtney is a sweet, wonderful girl, who’s very conscientious and I really enjoyed working with her again.” McCook’s scenes are set to air on June 14, 16 and 17, and aside from Eric and Sally’s initial powwow on his territory, their characters will stay in touch via video calls, which will account for the rest of his cameos. McCook shares that he’s always ready to work on Y&R whenever needed. “I think crossing over is a wonderful wrinkle for us to do as much as possible,” he notes. “It wasn’t too long ago that Don Diamont [Bill, B&B; ex-Brad, Y&R] crossed over to Y&R, which was his old stomping grounds and Hunter King [Summer, Y&R] came over to our show for a couple of days. It’s really a unique way for these two soaps to connect across the country.”



