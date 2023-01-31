Favorite Shampoo: “I actually don’t use shampoo. I only use conditioner, a really wonderful volumizing conditioner from the brand Enjoy. On my length of hair, it works to clean it as well as keep it nice and hydrated.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “I don’t wear jeans. I’m a slacks guy. Most
of my slacks are from Express,
actually.”
Favorite Phone App: “I’m addicted to Otrium. It’s kind of a Nordstrom Rack-type thing. They have a wonderful app with terrific deals on brands that I love, so I check every day to see if there’s any new stuff that’s been put on there that I can get a good deal on.”
Favorite Game: “I had a Pokemon game as a kid that I loved, and I recently repurchased it on eBay.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Japanese.”
Favorite Sports Team: “The entirety of the NBA.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “The sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle from McDonald’s.”
Favorite Sandwich: “I have consumed more turkey and Swiss on sourdough than anyone else in the world.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Cookies from my mom.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Blueberries.”
Favorite Hot Beverage: “Hot chocolate.”
Favorite Cold Beverage: “Sweet tea.”
Favorite Color: “Yellow.”
Favorite Magazine: “Soap Opera Digest.”
Favorite Book: “Bryan Cranston’s [ex-Doug, LOVING] autobiography, A Life in Parts. It’s terrific.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “That’s really hard because my wardrobe is ever-expanding. But my favorite item right now? My John Varvatos boots. [Sheepishly] My mom bought them for me.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “The gym.”
Favorite Sitcom: “SEINFELD.”
Favorite Movie: “A Knight’s Tale with Heath Ledger.”
Favorite TV Host: “Bob Barker.”
Favorite Comedian: “Donald Glover.”
Favorite Singer Or Band: “Green Day. Billie Joe Armstrong.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My KitchenAid Stand Mixer. It was my grandmother’s.”
Favorite Place To Learn Lines: “At my dining room table, on the phone with my mom, who runs them with me.”
Favorite Vacation Spot: “Universal Studios in Orlando, FL.”