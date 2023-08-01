Eva LaRue Covers First For Women

On the new issue of First For Women, a sister publication of Soap Opera Digest, Eva LaRue (ex-Maria, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) opens up about the death of ex-husband John Callahan (ex-Edmund, AMC et al) in 2020, her father in 2019 and mother in 2022, saying, “It was a horror show. It was just loss after loss; it was a struggle…. I don’t think pain itself makes us stronger or more resilient, I think pain makes us more vulnerable and strength comes out of that vulnerability. Losing your mother really strips you down to your most childlike self.” For the full story, click here and check out the new issue, on sale now.