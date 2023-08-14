Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Update

Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) announced in a Facebook Live video that his doctors have determined that he is cancer-free. The actor stated, “I had my last cystoscopy two days ago. That’s when they thread a camera into your bladder. And I’m cancer-free. They couldn’t find a damn thing. So I thank you for all of the good thoughts, all of your prayers. It meant a great deal to me. Now, this does not mean that it is all over,” he continued. “I still need to do about three prophylactic infusions. It’s called a BCG treatment. That means they infuse your bladder with some stuff that apparently kills the cancer. But as of three days ago, I’m cancer-free. So the original surgeon did a great job getting all the cancer out.” Braeden was first diagnosed in April of 2023. To watch the full video, click here.