Emma Samms Returns To GH!

Emma Samms is headed back to Port Charles as Holly! The fan fave was last seen on air in 2020, when it was revealed to the audience that Holly was not, in fact, dead, but rather was being held hostage by a mysterious villain. Samms told Deadline, which reported the news, “I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again, I get to play the wonderful character of Holly Sutton,” adding, “No one is more interested in what’s happened to her since we saw her two years ago, being held captive by a mysterious villain, than me!” Executive Producer Frank Valentini said, “I am thrilled the wonderful Emma Samms will be returning to the canvas in October, so we can continue telling Holly’s story and the fans can finally see what happened after we learned she was alive and being held hostage.” Samms was originally slated to make a GH comeback in 2020, but those plans were shelved due to the Covid-19 crisis. The actress has been suffering from Long Covid, further delaying her return, but told Digest last year, “They set up this marvelous story right before the pandemic hit and I was really excited about coming back. And then not only was there a pandemic, but I got sick, and Frank has been just wonderfully patient and supportive and understanding, way more than I could possibly have ever hoped.”