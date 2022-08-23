Emma Samms On GH Return

After the news broke yesterday that Emma Samms is headed back to Port Charles as Holly and fans commented online about how happy they were that she was well enough to work again, the actress issued a statement clarifying that she is still grappling with Long Covid. “I’m thrilled that I get to play Holly Sutton Scorpio again after what has been a very difficult couple of years — not just for Holly but for me,” Samms said. “Whilst she has been held captive by a mysterious kidnapper, I have been in the grip of Long Covid, having contracted coronavirus in March 2020. I’m immensely grateful to Producer Frank Valentini and the writers for their understanding and willingness to accommodate my ongoing health issues. I can’t wait to get back to Port Charles!”