Netflix Or Amazon Prime? “Hard one but I will go with Netflix.”

Romantic Comedy Or Action Flick? “Romantic comedy. When Harry Met Sally is the best!”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “Kimmel.”

Hip-hop Or Rock And Roll? “Hip- hop.”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Baseball, Yankees all the way!”

Instagram Or Twitter? “Instagram.”

Wine Or Beer? “I love beer but when it’s wine, it’s rosé all day.”

Book Or Magazine? “Book.”

Save Or Splurge? “Splurge!”

Pool Or Ocean? “Ocean.”

Crossword Puzzle Or Board Game? “Board game, love Scrabble!”

Plan Ahead Or Be Spontaneous? “You have the most fun when you’re spontaneous.”

AMERICAN IDOL Or THE VOICE? “AMERICAN IDOL made a good comeback.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Early bird.”

Cat Or Dog? “Dog, I love my Twiggy.”

New Or Vintage? “Vintage!”

Homemade Or Store-bought? “Homemade.”

Cook Or Order In? “Order in!”

Salty Or Sweet? “Salty. I love fries, chips and baked potatoes!”

Mild Or Spicy? “Mild.” Music Or Podcast? “Podcast, as of late.”