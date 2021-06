E! has released the trailer for the premiere episode of REUNION ROAD TRIP, which focuses on an ALL MY CHILDREN reunion featuring Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee), Eva La Rue (ex-Maria), Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan) and Jacob Young (ex-JR). Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall), Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie), Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and Darnell Williams (ex-Jesse) will also make appearances. The AMC episode premieres on Thursday, June 10. To view the trailer, click here.

