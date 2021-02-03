DYNASTY Renewed For Fifth Season

THE CW handed out a bunch of early renewals today. RIVERDALE, starring Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN), scored a sixth season. DYNASTY has been renewed for a fifth season. Additionally, ALL AMERICAN, starring Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) and Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar, GUIDING LIGHT), IN THE DARK, starring Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad, DAYS) and ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, starring Nathan Parsons (ex-Ethan, GH), have all been picked up for fourth seasons. WALKER, featuring Lindsey Morgan (ex-Kristina, GH), has also scored a second season, as well as five additional episodes this season.