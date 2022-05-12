DYNASTY Canceled After 5 Seasons

The CW has canceled DYNASTY, starring Grant Show (ex-Rick, RYAN’S HOPE et al), after 5 seasons. The show will continue to air this summer. In other cancellation news, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, which starred Nathan Parsons (ex-Ethan, GH) and Tanner Novlan (ex-Finn, B&B) has been canceled after 4 seasons. Another show that was canceled was IN THE DARK, starring Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad, DAYS). The show will debut its fourth and final season this summer.