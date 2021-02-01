Donny Boaz Out At Y&R

In a lengthy Instagram post, Donny Boaz revealed that he has been let go from the role of Y&R’s Chance and his last airdate is tomorrow, February 1. “I’d love to say that this was my choice, that I’ve booked the next big project and leaving of my own accord… but that wouldn’t be the truth,” he posted, then detailed the timeline of his ouster. “Regardless the reason… I am not angry or bitter. I am sad. I invested a year of my life into a storyline and didn’t get to see it through. Overall, I am grateful and thankful for this amazing opportunity… I want to thank #yr for this amazing opportunity. I want to thank the fans. You all have been AMAZING. Thank you. I want to thank everyone associated with Y&R, my cast mates and the crew. You will be missed. I want to thank my agents and manager for bringing this opportunity into my life. We are optimistic for what is to come.” For the full post from the actor, who first joined the soap in November 2019, click here.