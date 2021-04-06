Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Netflix Or Amazon Prime? “Amazon Prime for sure.”

Romantic Comedy Or Action Flick? “Romantic comedy.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “Honestly, I don’t know what they look like [laughs].”

Hip-hop Or Rock And Roll? “Both.”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Neither.”

Instagram Or Twitter? “Neither.”

Wine Or Beer? “Wine.”

Book Or Magazine? “Book.”

Save Or Splurge? “Both.”

Pool Or Ocean? “I’m scared of the ocean, so pool, but I can’t swim so I don’t know.”

Crossword Puzzle Or Board Game? “Board game.”

Plan Ahead Or Be Spontaneous? “Be spontaneous.”

AMERICAN IDOL Or THE VOICE? “Neither.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Night owl.”

Cat Or Dog? “Both! I love animals.”

New Or Vintage? “Vintage.”

Homemade Or Store-bought? “Honestly, both.”

Cook Or Order In? “I can’t cook, so order in.”

Salty Or Sweet? “Salty.”

Mild Or Spicy? “Mild. Spicy isn’t a flavor. It’s just pain.”

Music Or Podcast? “Music.”

