Daytime Stars Remember Tyler Christopher

The daytime community took to social media to pay tribute to the late Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas, GH; ex-Stefan, DAYS), who died on October 31 at the age of 50.

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS; ex-Johnny, GH): “Rest in strength and peace, friend.”

Nicolas Bechtel (ex-Spencer, GH): “Our chemistry was unmatched. Working with you for so many years was a pleasure and a blessing. Some may argue we were the greatest Father/Son duo on Daytime, and I agree. My heart is with Greysun, Bo, and all of the people who love you. Rest in Eternal Peace.”

Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al): “Gut punched. Sweet Tyler. I only worked with him briefly but his kindness left its mark. We had many talks about his kids whom he loved so dearly. Praying for them and his family. May he rest in peace.”

Sarah Brown (ex-Carly, GH et al): “I’m gutted. Tyler was a joy to work with. His smile & sense of humor lit up the stage. I enjoyed every minute of our time together. You never what someone else is silently coping with. R.I.P. old friend My condolences to his family & many fans around the world.”

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer, GH): “Tyler we never had the opportunity to work with one another but in the process of working on GH I’ve watched tons of tape on you. You were one hell of an actor and it pains me to know that you’re gone. Thank you for the meaningful contributions you made to our medium. Rest easy.”

Doug Davidson (Paul, Y&R): “He was such a beautiful person and an amazing actor. I am in total shock. May God bless his soul.”

Kathleen Gati (Liesl, GH): “I am once again devastated by yet another loss of a wonderful colleague and beautiful human being. Deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of #TylerChristopher.”

Adam Huss (ex-Nikolas, GH): “This is so tragic and heartbreakingly sad. My heart goes out to his entire family and friends who loved him. Brilliant actor who inspired me (and continues to ) in many many ways.”

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B; ex-A.J., GH): “Stunned to hear that Tyler Christopher passed away. I have no words. RIP my friend.”

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS): “I’m so sad to hear this. He was such a phenomenal actor. Sending prayers up for his family and loved ones.”

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH; ex-Abigail, DAYS): “Just heard the news about Tyler. He was a force. Someone just sent me a story from when we first aired together and I was quoted as saying, ‘Tyler and I really hit the ground running. He was electric.’ I remember feeling exactly that. I’m proud of him for the way he spoke up about mental difference and was vocal about his struggles finding peace and balance in hopes of helping others. Sending my love to his family and kids.”

Stephen Martines (ex-Nikolas, GH): “Tyler Christopher and I were always cordial and although our versions of #nikolascassadine may have been different, we loved the character the same. This is such a sad loss for #GeneralHospital and the fans. My heart goes out to everyone. Love, light and prayers.”

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH): “RIP Tyler so sad he was a huge talent and I had the pleasure of working with him a few months ago as well as the fun times at General Hospital!”

Laura Wright (Carly, GH): “Thank you for the memories Tyler- rest easy my friend. #daytimefamily”

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH): “Our hearts just keep getting broken. He always made me laugh. Rest in peace Tyler.”

Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky, GH): “My family and I are deeply saddened to learn of Tyler’s passing,” Jackson shared on social media. “He was a beautiful soul with so much compassion, love, humor, and strength. I have so many memories both working together and journeying through different seasons of life together. I consider Tyler a brother as well as a friend. It never mattered how much time would pass between us talking, we were immediately present and back where we left off. He loved deeply and had a great passion for life. Through all the trials Tyler continued to fight back against the darkness and be a voice for mental health, compassion, and goodness in the world. I’m truly at a loss for words. Our love and prayers are with his family and children. He will always be with us.”

Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin, GH): “I want to talk about Tyler Christopher, the person. If you are a fan of his or even if you knew him personally, go on a walk with me,” she opened. She went to share, “I first met Tyler when I was about sixteen and as some of you may know, Nikolas and Robin had a friendship, a very sweet friendship, but so did Kimberly and Tyler. We were a part of this acting class where I met a lot of my really good friends and we were also part of a friend group. Once, when I was going through a breakup, It was a really hard time in my life. I was extremely lonely and he apologized to me for not being there for me, and he said I hope you’ll forgive me. It made me feel like I wasn’t crazy, that I was loved, and that Tyler really was my friend. I mean, what 20-something-year-old TV star at the height of his career says the words, ‘I hope you’ll forgive me?’ But that was the kind of friendship we had, Tyler was like a big brother to me and things were never romantic between us, which was great. It made our friendship even that much sweeter and simpler. Tyler always supported me when I wanted to make a transition into directing. He could see it as clearly as I could. He would always say yeah, go go go, keep going. I know you’re going to do it. He even went so far as to put me up in his house in Austin, Texas, while we were shooting a TV show. I was shadowing on an ABC family show, and he totally took care of me while I was there. He would even make coffee in the morning before he go to work and leave me a little note like see you at work. He was just thoughtful. I remember Finola (Hughes) came up to me one day after working with him and she was like, ‘I didn’t know he was so funny.’ She was like ‘Tyler is so clever; he just says this stuff under his breath and so if you’re not listening very carefully, you’ll miss it.’ I was like ‘I know, I know, no one knows he is freaking stand-up comedian in the body of a prince’. Tyler was like so funny. He would tell these stories and my stomach would hurt so bad. I would cry like those cartoons where the tears shoot out of the side of your eyes. I guess my point to all of this is to tell you that even though Tyler had his own struggles. he found a way to be all these things for me as a friend. He found a way to be empathetic, generous and had a way of just making me laugh like no one else could. We share a love of hip hop, we shared a love of dogs, we shared of love of finding the emotional truths in our craft. Even though I am super sad today, I am so grateful I got to know someone like that and grateful that I got to have a good friend for over 30 years. Rest in peace man.”