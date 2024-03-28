Daytime Fave Stephen Schnetzer Visits THE LOCHER ROOM

Daytime veteran Stephen Schnetzer will sit down for a one-on-one interview with host Alan Locher live in THE LOCHER ROOM on Friday, March 29th at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST to look back at his over five decades working in film, theater, and TV.

Schnetzer’s daytime career began on DAYS OF OUR LIVES as Steve Olson in 1978. From Salem, he moved to ONE LIFE TO LIVE, where he played Marcello Salta. Then, in 1982, he joined ANOTHER WORLD in his signature role, Cass Winthrop. When AW went off the air in 1999, he recurred on AS THE WORLD TURNS as Cass. The actor currently plays Richard Kaufman on THE BAY.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.