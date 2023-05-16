Daytime Emmys Postponed!

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, set to air on June 16 in Los Angeles, has been postponed. In a statement, Adam Sharp, President & CEO of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, explained, “The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, the Creative & Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.”