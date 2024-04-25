Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: GH's Jophielle Love For Song 'Shine'

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, June 7, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Original Song

Jophielle Love (Violet, General Hospital) For “Shine”

Congrats on your song being nominated for a Daytime Emmy (see full list here). What does that mean to you and how did you feel when you found out?

“First, it means that I am not talking crazy when I say I want to be a singer and songwriter! I have always wanted to be a singer even more than an actor, so it’s pretty cool that my first nomination is for singing. Especially that, sadly, I don’t t know why, but the Daytime Emmy’s academy canceled the Young Actors Award just when they had said they would adjust it to 18 years old and under. So that’s a bummer. I hope they bring it back. Good thing I also love singing. I am lucky that I get to put my singing on screen and get recognized — thanks to Frank [Valentini, GH executive producer].”

How did you learn about the nomination?

“I was on the set of GH, filming my last scene of a very long and emotional wedding week. I was with Aunt Elizabeth [Rebecca Herbst] and Finn [Michael Easton], and Frank came to the set to tell me when he heard the news. I was very surprised and excited. But I was also very tired and ready to crash, honestly. Once I woke up, I realized it was a big deal.”

How did you get your song on the show?

“A lot of people sing on the show, especially at the Nurses Ball, so I knew that I wanted to sing too someday. One day, I went up to Frank and told him that he should write a scene where I could sing my song. And he didn’t know I could sing. So, I sent him my song and he loved it. And he wrote a scene, and it was my singing to my grandfather [Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison] who was sick, so I knew that ‘Shine’ was right for the scene.”

How long have you had this interest in writing and singing?

“I have been making up songs since I was 2 years old. I look around, and I just improvise about what I see and what I feel. I am known to improvise songs on my ukulele with costume changes and when we have parties at home. Sometimes I record them on my iPad with an app called Demo. One day, I brought my song up to my teacher Derek Deblieux so that he could help me make it more perfect because I thought it was my favorite of all my songs. Later, when it was time to put it on GH, my other friends and godfather Douglas Ladnier, who is also a great singer, and John Shartzer, helped us make it ready for TV.”

What was the inspiration for “Shine?”

“ ‘Shine’ is about helping people that need help when they are in the dark. It’s about bringing light to the world to shine together. I actually would love to use this nomination to help kids in need somehow—especially the kids that are in the middle of wars. It’s so unfair that they suffer. So, get ready to donate, the details will come soon. It’s quite exciting.”

Did you do anything to celebrate your nomination?

“We’ll celebrate at the awards show.”

What are you looking forward to about going to the Daytime Emmys? Have you been before?

“I went to the Emmys for the first time last year, and really loved it, and decided the next time I would come it would be with my own nomination. So I am really happy that I have reached my goal already. I love to hear the speeches, especially when it’s funny or when people are crying. I hope to wear a special dress that will not just be pretty, but that will also be made special to talk about the fundraiser for the kids who are in the middle of the awful wars. And the party at the end of the night where everybody dances is the most fun.”

Who will be going with you to the show?

“My mom. She helps me so much, so it’s nice that we get to celebrate together. I wish I could bring my whole family of course.”