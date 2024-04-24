Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Finola Hughes (Anna, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

The 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS will be held on Friday, June 7, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Lead Actress

Finola Hughes (ANNA, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

This is your 11th nomination so this is nothing new for you, but what does a Daytime Emmy nomination mean to you?

“Everyone on the show works really hard and I don’t expect anything other than I enjoy the process so much, I can’t talk enough about what it means to be able to work on this show. When you do get a nod, it means to me, it includes the writing and the direction and the work comes together for someone else. Ultimately, it’s what we’re doing this for—we hope we resonate with the audience, and when it resonates with your peers, I think that’s incredibly special. It can’t be overstated how special it is to get that nod.”

What can you tell me about the scenes you submitted?

“I am notoriously bad about putting together a reel, and one of my producers [Michelle Henry] helped me put it together. There was a story a few months ago where I accidentally shot a 15-year-old [Charlotte; Scarlett Fernandez] because it was Halloween and I didn’t recognize them, and that storyline hit Anna hard because she’s law enforcement and that’s the last thing you want to be doing. I used a lot of that material.”

How did you first learn about your nomination?

“I was relaxing because we had just finished this three-day story arc, I got a call from Frank [Valentini, executive producer] and he told me I was going to owe Michelle a big thank you. I didn’t know what he was talking about, but then he told me I was nominated, so I immediately called her.”

Any thoughts on your fellow nominees? I know a lot of these women you have known for a while.

“I’ve known most of them, but haven’t known Annika [Noelle; Hope, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL] very long. Michelle [Stafford; Phyllis, YOUNG AND RESTLESS; ex-Nina, GH] and I spoke almost immediately and we decided we’re going dress shopping together. Katherine Kelly [Lang; Brooke, B&B], yes, I’ve known for a long time and it’s just wonderful we are nominated the same year; and Cynthia [Watros; Nina, GH] is on my show and her work is outstanding. And Tamara [Braun; Ava, DAYS OF OUR LIVES; ex-Carly/ex-Kim, GH] was on our show for a while, and I just think she’s incredible, too. It’s really good company.”

Do you know who will be your plus-one to the event?

“I very rarely take anyone. I just go to these things solo.”

Are you someone who likes to prepare a speech in advance or will you wing it if your name is called?

“I would wing it. I’m a person who leaves things to chance.”

When the congratulations messages started rolling in, did any stand out or any single message that meant a lot to you?

“It was really the people from my show when they all sent congratulations. It’s really cool. You work alongside all these people and they become your friends and family. I’m not a big one for involving my kids in what I do, but after Frank had called me, I went into each of my kids’ rooms, and these are hardened teenagers, and I told them I was nominated and they gave me a hug.”

Did you do anything to celebrate the nomination?

“I haven’t yet. I think I will celebrate with the makeup and hair and wardrobe room. I’ll bring something in for them and we’ll all celebrate; that will be fun.”

What do you enjoy most about still playing Anna?

“How complex she is. She’s made a lot of mistakes, and she keeps pushing forward. There’s a sort of resilience and grit that I really like about the female characters written for our show, and especially mine. I really enjoy that backbone. Recently, there’s been a lot of discussion about what’s right and what’s wrong, and I do feel that Anna stands up for what’s right.”