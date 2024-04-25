Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Courtney Hope (Sally, Young and Restless)

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, June 7, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Courtney Hope (Sally, Young and Restless)

What did you submit?

“I submitted the episode where I wake up from a c-section and find out that my baby is no longer alive and all the way through the episode to the very end of it where I asked the nurses [over] the intercom if I can see my baby, so I could say goodbye to her while holding her (read Hope’s reaction when she learned about this story here). I went straight to that moment. There was so much I wanted to submit because I felt like I wanted the story to be honored. I really wanted to honor and respect anyone who had been through the loss of a child in whatever capacity — and what that looked like — and tried to really sit with all of the emotions that come with that. I wanted to try and do my best. And then once I got to those scenes, I just sat there and said, ‘Okay, God, I’m going to be the vessel, whatever comes.’ Then I played the scenes and whatever came out, came out. It was interesting. Sometimes it’d be shocked or sometimes it’d be anger, and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow.’ There were a couple of moments where my voice got really deep and I was like, oh, wow, that’s a deep pain. I can hear it in my own voice. I know me, but I’m just really thankful that people felt like they were heard and seen through it because that’s really what I care about.”

How did you find out you were nominated?

“I was about to check my phone. So I was waiting for 9 a.m. and then right when the time hit, I was trying to scour Instagram or X or whatever. And then I got called from the show, Matt [Kane, publicist for Y&R] called me and he was like, ‘Hey.’ So I got to hear straight from the show, which was really great and super exciting. It was a fun moment.”

Did any of the messages that you received stand out?

“The outpouring of love has been extremely heartwarming. I think the biggest thing that makes me so happy is that I’m hearing from people on other shows and other nominees. I think that’s the biggest thing that really makes me so happy with this medium that we’re in on soaps, because there is just a handful of us now, and everyone really is so supportive. To be on a soap opera and the amount of material you memorize, and then you go straight to the meat in one or two takes and that’s it. I think there’s just this vast amount of respect for each of us [who] are in this medium. So I think the biggest thing is [not just] everyone from my show, but tons of cast members from Bold [and Beautiful], tons of friends I have on Days of our Lives and General Hospital, literally all of ’em reaching out to me and it just makes me happy. And vice versa, I’ve been doing the same thing. I think that’s what really brings me the most joy. It’s to see the universal support of all of us because it’s a very unique thing that we do in this business with the pace at which we do it.”

Did you do anything to celebrate?

“I was going to just keep doing my routine, go to the gym and all this, but I guess a bunch of ’em [other nominees], are going to a cafe that Michelle Stafford [Phyllis on Y&R] said that everyone normally goes to. So we were going to kind of do that and then I’m going to go hang out, celebrate with my parents. I know they’re extremely excited. Then just with my friends — like I said, I have a bunch of friends that are also nominated. Just kind of take it as it goes and have little moments of celebration here and there, but just really soak it up. I’m excited to be a part of it. I was thrilled to have the storyline in general. I’m always excited and thrilled and honored to be on the show in general.

What does the nomination mean to you?

“I think being nominated for the first time for Young and Restless [Hope received a prior nom for supporting actress for B&B] is a really big thing in my heart. I really value this show so much…everyone has been such a support system…and to be able to be respected in that regard with them is wonderful. Also just with this story, I think because I felt the importance and I wanted to do due diligence to this story, and so to have that be what I’m being recognized for, I really don’t see it as me. I know [what] that might sound like, but I really truly mean that. I just am excited that this story is getting recognized. And so that as a whole is what I’m really excited about. This time is also special because some of my really good friends and crew and stuff like that, all getting nominated too, and it’s like one of my best friends and we’ve grown up together, so that’s great. I can see and enjoy everyone getting supported.”

Will anyone in your family be attending?

“I think I’m going to take my brother. I promised my brother my whole life. He was always like, ‘Whenever you go, whenever you’re nominated, I want to go with you.’ The first year when I was on B&B, I presented, which I loved doing, and I got to take my parents and I wanted to do that. And then the year I was nominated [for B&B], it was during Covid, we were all at home, so my brother was with me. It was really cute when I called my parents, he was there and he was so excited for me. I said, ‘Are you ready to get your tux?’ And he was like, ‘Finally, yes!’ He was so cute. So he always said, ‘I don’t care if you’re married or you have a boyfriend or what’s going on, you’re taking me, I’m going to go.’ So I’m going to take him. He has been such a support. I’ve always called him my little big brother, my younger brother, but he’s also 6’3″, so he is literally larger than me, but he’s always been so protective and so supportive. So that’ll be fun. And he knows tons of the cast of all the shows — just through hanging out with people and he’s friends with them. So it’ll be fun for him too.”

Any thoughts on your fellow nominees?

“Oh, I think they’re all incredible! I am super honored to be standing next to them, to be nominated alongside of them. Allison [Lanier, Summer on Y&R] is wonderful. I think she’s a powerhouse, and I grew up with Linsey [Godfrey, ex-Caroline on B&B, Sarah on DAYS] and I think she’s incredible. And Jennifer Gareis [Donna on B&B] is great as well. Obviously, I worked with her on both. I don’t know the other girl [Emily O’Brien, Gwen on DAYS] personally, but I did see her work, I think it was last year for one of the submissions. I think she’s great. I’m excited. Like I said, it’s just an honor and I know I keep saying that, but it’s just the truth. They’re all great, and I think they’re all wonderful.”

Are you a “prepare a speech” or wing-it kind of person?

“No, I’m definitely a preparing person. Too much anxiety and my brain is all over the place. If I got up there, I would either overtalk or just forget in those moments. It’s so heightened any of the times I’ve been nominated for anything. You get in those moments and it’s overwhelming. So I definitely will have something in mind so that I can also make it concise, but then also respect other people’s time. I know the show, you only have a certain amount of time up there, and I want to make sure I’m as eloquent as possible.”

Will you bring a lucky charm?

Not really. Just my faith, honestly. I am super into my faith and I think just knowing that I’m supported by everyone around me here and everyone that has passed on, it’s one of those [times] where I just have a moment to myself always. It’s something that I’ve kind of always done where a lot of times before I’ll leave my dressing room. I pray to God and I’m thankful. I’ve talked to Darlene [Conley, the late actress who played her character’s great aunt, Sally Spectra, on B&B] and just say, ‘Thank you so much!’ Especially in the beginning, but I still do it now. Just say, ‘Thank you so much for allowing me to continue the Spectra legacy.’ So I think that just my faith in general is such a charm for me. It is something that I always feel supported by.”

How do you feel about Y&R’s other acting nominations?

“I am so excited. I couldn’t be more excited. They deserve it! I am blown away by all the nominations that we’ve gotten. I mean, I feel like everyone is so deserving, and I love seeing the writing and the hair and makeup and all the crew [nominated] as well because really we wouldn’t be doing anything if it wasn’t for any of them. It is beyond deserving. I’m excited for everyone, Eric Braeden [Victor], Bryton James [Devon], Michelle Stafford, and Linden Ashby [ex-Cameron]. Oh my gosh, he’s incredible. It’s great. And it’s his first nomination. Can you believe it? He’s so brilliant. The second he stepped on our show, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And then of course, I just think Allison is always spot on. Michelle and Bryton, they’re just legendary. I always joke with Bryton. He could read the phone book and win an Emmy. It’s just crazy. He so good. He makes anything good and interesting. And it’s always so much more festive on the night of the event when you have multiple categories, so you can really celebrate with the show.”