Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced!

The nominations for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys have been announced and here is the list of contenders. The show will air on June 25th on CBS.

Outstanding Lead Actress

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)

Genie Francis (Laura, GH)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Outstanding Lead Actor

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)

Steve Burton (Jason, GH)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B)

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS)

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH)

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Marla Adams (ex-Dina, Y&R)

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS)

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, GH)

Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan, GH)

Courtney Hope (Sally, B&B)

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B)

Max Gail (ex-Mike, GH)

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH)

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)

Outstanding Guest Performer

Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH)

George DelHoyo (ex-Orpheus, DAYS)

Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn, GH)

Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS)

Victoria Platt (Dr. Raynor, DAYS)

Outstanding Younger Performer

Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH)

Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS)

Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith, Y&R)

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH)