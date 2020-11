Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) has been cast in a new project. The actor will be starring in Unsinkable, an audio movie recording, along with Harry Hamlin, the husband of Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS). The audio only movie will be 11 episodes long and will mirror the production style of a cinematic film. Telfer shared the news, tweeting, “Very, very excited to be joining THIS CAST!”